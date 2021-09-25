A quick morning shower for some, but it ended up being a great afternoon across the mid-state! A nice evening ahead of us tonight before temperatures head back toward 50 for the start of our Sunday.
More sunshine is coming our way on Sunday with highs pushing back near that 80 mark. A nicer warm-up is in store for the first half of next week with temperatures stretching into the mid 80s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. All those days will feature abundant sunshine and overnight lows around 60. It will be a touch cooler on Thursday, with a few more clouds, as temperatures drop back into the lower 80s. Temperatures fall back to near 80 on Friday, but we keep a decent amount of sunshine through the afternoon. Saturday looks a little cooler still with temperatures in the upper 70s. The dry pattern looks to continue into next weekend!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.