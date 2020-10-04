A nice close out to the weekend!
Another day in the low 70s under a partly cloudy sky with a brief shower or two possible this afternoon. However, most will stay dry all day. Rain chances are 20% or less throughout all of Middle Tennessee. Lows fall to the mid 40s overnight.
Monday will be very sunny, but cooler. Temperatures will be below average in the mid to upper 60s. Lows once again in the mid 40s.
Tuesday onward, we'll see a warm-up and dry weather. October is living up to its reputation of being the driest month as little to no rain is expected next week. Temperatures will be above average in the upper 70s to low 80s with lows in the 50s through next weekend.
