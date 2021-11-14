The cooler air sticks around for a couple more days but a nice warm-up is on the way by mid-week!
Today will be slightly warmer than yesterday with temperatures in the upper 50s under a variably cloudy sky. Lows will be cold again overnight with much of the midstate hovering just below freezing.
Monday will be a lot like today, but with more sunshine. Temperatures will once again be in the mid-to-upper 50s. Lows finally break out of the 30s and into the mid 40s.
Tuesday begins a big warm-up across the midstate. Both Tuesday and Wednesday will feature highs in the low 70s with a mostly sunny sky.
Our next system moves through late Wednesday which will bring some rain showers into Middle Tennessee during the overnight hours and last through Thursday. That front will also cool our temperatures back down to the mid 50s to close out the week.
