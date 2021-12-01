The warming trend has been our main weather story so far this week here in the Mid-State, and it will continue to be the story for the next few days. It's a little bit of a chilly start on this Wednesday morning so starting the day off with a light jacket won't be a bad idea. But this afternoon temperatures are going to stretch into the mid 60s! We will see some extra cloud cover this afternoon and even though I cannot rule out the slightest of an isolated shower, most if not all of us will stay dry.
We can expect more sunshine for our Thursday as well as temperatures that will push into the lower 70s in the afternoon! We'll stay in the lower 70s on Friday with a good mix of clouds and sunshine. The weekend is looking cooler, but still mild with highs in the lower to mid 60s Saturday and Sunday. Again, more clouds will mix in for our weekend and we can't rule out an isolated shower each day. But the majority of our weekend is looking dry. More showers arrive Sunday night but should taper off by Monday morning. We'll dry out MOnday afternoon with temperatures back in the lower 50s. Tuesday's highs will top off in the mid 50s.
