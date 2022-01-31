NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The beautiful, warmer days are sticking around a little longer in the mid-state. We get a few more days of above-average temperatures and sunshine before rain returns by mid-week.
Today will be a lot like yesterday with highs once again in the 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. Lows fall to the mid 30s overnight. Even warmer for Tuesday with highs climbing into the 60s under a mostly sunny sky.
By daybreak Wednesday, showers will be developing across Middle Tennessee. Expect steady rain showers all day Wednesday and into Thursday, too. At the moment, I'm not too concerned about widespread flooding, but some of those typical flood-prone areas may see some ponding. Models show that we should get anywhere from 2-4 inches over the span of two days. Temperatures both days should be in the mid 50s.
Cold air makes its way back into the mid-state on Thursday. As temperatures fall Thursday night, some of those rain showers will transition into snow showers or a wintry mix in some areas. We dry out Friday but cold air lingers. Highs will only be in the 30s with lows in the low 20s.
Turning brighter for the weekend, but still chilly. Highs will be in the 40s with lows in the 20s.
