Temperatures will run above average and it will be rain-free until the middle of next week.
Cool air takes over tonight with lows in the 40s. The sky will start to clear.
Expect more in the way of sunshine Friday, with highs in the mid 70s.
A few more clouds move in this weekend, especially on Sunday. Despite that, temperatures will continue to climb. Lows will generally be in the 50s with highs in the mid-upper 70s.
Monday and Tuesday will stay very warm with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. A few showers are possible late Tuesday.
Wednesday, Veterans Day into Thursday, rain chances increase. High will be near 70 Wednesday and only in the low 60s Thursday.
