4WARN Forecast: Warm, sunny today; Much cooler starting tomorrow

A Freeze Watch is in effect for areas east of I-65 Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Another beautiful day is on tap for the Midstate.
Plenty of sunshine, a few clouds, and comfortable highs in the 70's are all expected through the day.
A cold front swings through tonight bringing a quick round of rain and perhaps even a few wet flakes mixing in. No accumulation though - sorry winter lovers.
Rain is long gone by sunrise and that will set us up for another sunny day Wednesday. However, it will be much cooler after the front with highs only in the 50's Wednesday afternoon.
Near-freezing temperatures and widespread frost are likely Thursday morning. Make sure to cover up any sensitive crops or spring blooms before bed Wednesday night.
The end of the week is dry with temperatures climbing back into the 60's Thursday and Friday.
This weekend starts wet with widespread showers on Saturday but much drier conditions on Sunday.
Highs this weekend hang in the 60's.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.