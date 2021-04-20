A Freeze Watch is in effect for areas east of I-65 Wednesday night into Thursday morning. 

4WARN Forecast: Warm, sunny today; Much cooler starting tomorrow

Another beautiful day is on tap for the Midstate. 

Plenty of sunshine, a few clouds, and comfortable highs in the 70's are all expected through the day. 

4WARN Forecast: Warm, sunny today; Much cooler starting tomorrow

A cold front swings through tonight bringing a quick round of rain and perhaps even a few wet flakes mixing in. No accumulation though - sorry winter lovers. 

Rain is long gone by sunrise and that will set us up for another sunny day Wednesday. However, it will be much cooler after the front with highs only in the 50's Wednesday afternoon. 

Near-freezing temperatures and widespread frost are likely Thursday morning. Make sure to cover up any sensitive crops or spring blooms before bed Wednesday night. 

The end of the week is dry with temperatures climbing back into the 60's Thursday and Friday. 

This weekend starts wet with widespread showers on Saturday but much drier conditions on Sunday. 

Highs this weekend hang in the 60's. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.