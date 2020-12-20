The week of Christmas starts dry, sunny and warm for December with highs in the mid 50's.
Upper 50's are expected Wednesday ahead of a sharp cold front scheduled to arrive Thursday.
Widespread showers are forecast to start Wednesday night and last through much of the day Thursday.
Thursday night, cold air will rush in which will try and change some rain over to snow.
Accumulations look minimal for most except the Plateau where an inch could fall.
So, there could be some snow on the ground Christmas morning.
Otherwise, Christmas day looks sunny and bitterly cold with highs only in the 30's.
