While the Mid State warms up, Hurricane Delta continues to intensify in the western Caribbean Sea.
This afternoon will be sunny and warm with temperatures topping off in the mid-upper 70s.
Tonight won't be nearly as chilly as this morning, with lows around 50.
Wednesday and Thursday, sunshine will drive temperatures up even higher. Count on highs in the low 80s.
Meanwhile, late Friday night or early Saturday morning, very powerful Hurricane Delta will strike somewhere along the central Gulf Coast. Clouds and rain from Delta will spill northward over the Mid State on Saturday into Sunday.
Monday will then turn partly cloudy, warm, and humid with highs in the low 80s.
