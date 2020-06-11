Warm & pleasant weather's on the way for a while to come.
Tonight will be perfect for enjoying an evening walk or cooking out. Temperatures will fall gradually, into the upper 50s and low 60s by sunrise.
Friday will be a little warmer than today, but humidity will remain low. High -- 86.
Weather through early next week will change little. Nighttime lows will be in the 60s and daytime highs will be in the low-mid 80s.
By Wednesday and Thursday of next week, higher humidity will begin to return. Temperatures will edge upward then too, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Overnight lows will begin increasing then, as well, with each passing day.
As for rain -- expect little to none through the end of next week.
