Warm & pleasant weather's on the way for a while to come.

Tonight will be perfect for enjoying an evening walk or cooking out.  Temperatures will fall gradually, into the upper 50s and low 60s by sunrise.

Friday will be a little warmer than today, but humidity will remain low.  High -- 86.

Weather through early next week will change little.  Nighttime lows will be in the 60s and daytime highs will be in the low-mid 80s.  

By Wednesday and Thursday of next week, higher humidity will begin to return.  Temperatures will edge upward then too, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.  Overnight lows will begin increasing then, as well, with each passing day.

As for rain -- expect little to none through the end of next week.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.