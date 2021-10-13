Warm October air stays in place for the rest of the week. Cool, crisp fall air arrives this weekend.
Tonight partly cloudy, low in the mid 60s.
Even warmer mid 80s are expected on Thursday but it will be mostly cloudy throughout the day..
On Friday, our next big cold front will swing into the area bringing rain and a few isolated thunderstorms. One or two could be strong, the severe threat is low.
Rain clears the region by mid-morning Saturday and then we'll enjoy a taste of fall for a few days. Highs will hover in the 60s and low 70s Saturday and Sunday and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Look for sunshine both days.
Monday through Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
