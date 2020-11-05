4WARN Forecast: Warm November Weather

More clouds will decorate the sky today. Temperatures remain comfortable in the low 70s and lows in the 40s.
The work week finishes out with a brighter sky in the 70s.
The thermometer cranks up a notch for the weekend. Saturday partly cloudy with a high in the mid 70s. A little more humidity entering the picture on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 70s with a partly sunny sky.
Similar weather's likely Monday and Tuesday with a few more clouds.
Rain showers then move in late Tuesday, lingering into Wednesday as a weak cold front passes through. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.
