NASHVILLE (WSMV) - After a chilly start this morning, temperatures will be back to the mid 50s today.
We'll have plenty of sunshine throughout the day with patchy clouds mixing in.
Temperatures rebound to near 70° for most of the area Tuesday and Wednesday under sunny skies.
Our next cold front swings in during the middle of the week. Rain will start moving in Wednesday night and through the first half of Thursday, but everything should be wrapping up by evening time.
Friday & Saturday will be dry, but another front is on the way Sunday, which could bring us a few spotty showers to wrap up the weekend.
