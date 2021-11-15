Monday morning 4WARN Forecast

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - After a chilly start this morning, temperatures will be back to the mid 50s today.

We'll have plenty of sunshine throughout the day with patchy clouds mixing in.

Temperatures rebound to near 70° for most of the area Tuesday and Wednesday under sunny skies.

Monday afternoon highs

Our next cold front swings in during the middle of the week. Rain will start moving in Wednesday night and through the first half of Thursday, but everything should be wrapping up by evening time.

Friday & Saturday will be dry, but another front is on the way Sunday, which could bring us a few spotty showers to wrap up the weekend.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.