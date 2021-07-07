More hit or miss showers and thunderstorms the rest of the week, other wise warm and humid.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy and warm with lows near 70. Areas of patchy fog develop overnight.
Another warm and humid day is in store for our Thursday with highs in the upper 80s. It will be another day to keep an eye to the sky for a passing shower or thunderstorm. Not everyone will see rain, but we should all be ready for some in the afternoon.
Our weather pattern will remain unsettled from there. A passing shower or storm Friday Saturday and Sunday with highs bouncing between the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Showers and storms will stick around into the Monday through Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s again.
