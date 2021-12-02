Friday will be very warm again before a cold front brings seasonable air back into the Mid State on Saturday.
Tonight will remain mainly clear and turn cool. By morning, temperatures will be in the mid 40s.
Friday will be sunny and turn very warm. Highs will once again be in the low-mid 70s.
Things change on Saturday though. A cold front will settle through Middle Tennessee. Our weather will turn mostly cloudy. There could be a patch or two of drizzle and/or an isolated shower. Highs will be around 60.
Sunday, warmer and breezier weather develops. Count on a few afternoon rain showers. A much better rain chance sets up for Sunday night though. Rain and thunderstorms are likely then. A few storms could have strong gusty wind.
Monday looks chilly before more wet weather moves in late Tuesday or Tuesday night.
