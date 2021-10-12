The pattern of unseasonably warm weather continues through the week. A cool change happens this weekend.
Tonight will be mostly clear and cooler with lows in the low 60s.
More clouds move back into our area tomorrow with a possible isolated shower as well. Most areas will stay dry with temperatures in the lower to mid 80s in the afternoon.
Clouds hang around on Thursday with some peaks of sunshine, highs in the mid 80s.
Another frontal system will approach the area on Friday, and this one will bring some big changes for our weekend. Friday still looks warm with highs in the mid 80s for the day. But showers and storms will work their way back in as we get into the later parts of the day and evening. Showers continue through Friday night and into very early in the day on Saturday.
Saturday afternoon will clear out, temperatures are going to have a tough time even getting out of the 60s! Can you fall?
Sunday will be a fight to get back in the low 70s but sunshine during the afternoon should help with that.
More sun to come on Monday with temperatures clawing their way back in to the lower and mid 70s.
