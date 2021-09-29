The warm pattern we've had this week will continue through Friday.
Tonight, it'll remain mainly clear and mild with lows in the low-mid 60s by sunrise.
Thursday will turn partly cloudy. There may be a brief, passing shower along the Tennessee River, but most communities will stay dry again. Look for highs to be in the mid 80s.
Friday will be very similar before a few more clouds and a slightly higher chance for an isolated shower develops Saturday.
On Sunday, clouds will prevail. We'll have scattered showers in advance of our next cold front. These showers will remain in the area through early Monday.
Next week looks cooler than this week with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s.
