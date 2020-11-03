After a cold start this week, above average temperatures are expected the rest of the week with very little chance of rain.
Tonight mostly clear and not as cold, low near 40.
Starting tomorrow and continuing through Friday, many areas will pop into the 70s with plentiful sunshine.
Nights will warm gradually, too. While there will be a few spots of frost east of Nashville early Wednesday morning, the frost and freeze threat has ended for most of us for at least the next week to 10 days.
This weekend, count on a few more clouds and even milder air. A little moisture will return to our air by then too, so it won't feel as dry. Expect a partly cloudy sky each day and highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Rain holds off in this forecast until at least Monday....and possibly as late as Wednesday of next week.
