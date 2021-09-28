More sunshine the next couple of days, but when does rain return? Stefano DiPietro has the details in the 4WARN Weather forecast.

Pleasant and mild weather is expected tonight, with only isolated patches of valley fog forming.  By morning, temperatures will generally be in the low 60s.

Wednesday afternoon will turn even hotter than previous days.  Temperatures will top off in the mid-upper 80s in some cases under abundant sunshine.

Thursday and Friday will remain unseasonably warm as September draws to a close and October begins.  The chance for a pop-up shower during the afternoon will be 10-15% in Nashville, but as high as 30% along the Tennessee River.

This weekend, we'll keep warm and moderately humid air in place.  Sunday should feature more cloud cover with a better chance for a few showers.  Even more widespread showers are likely on Monday, before drier weather develops on Tuesday of next week.

 

