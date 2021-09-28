Pleasant and mild weather is expected tonight, with only isolated patches of valley fog forming. By morning, temperatures will generally be in the low 60s.
Wednesday afternoon will turn even hotter than previous days. Temperatures will top off in the mid-upper 80s in some cases under abundant sunshine.
Thursday and Friday will remain unseasonably warm as September draws to a close and October begins. The chance for a pop-up shower during the afternoon will be 10-15% in Nashville, but as high as 30% along the Tennessee River.
This weekend, we'll keep warm and moderately humid air in place. Sunday should feature more cloud cover with a better chance for a few showers. Even more widespread showers are likely on Monday, before drier weather develops on Tuesday of next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.