4WARN Forecast: Warm, dry next few days; rain returns late week

It's going to be a warm start to the week as we string together a few 80° days.
Highs today will be right around 80° but mid 80's are expected Tuesday and Wednesday.
Ample sunshine is also in the forecast the next few days.
If you'll spend any time outdoors, make sure to layer on some sunscreen. The UV Forecast will remain high the next several days and it won't take long to catch a sunburn.
Our next chance for rain arrives late Wednesday night as a cold front moves closer to our region.
Scattered showers and a few storms are in the mix beginning Wednesday night lasting through Friday morning. Thursday looks to be the rainiest day this week.
Showers clear out just in time for the upcoming weekend.
