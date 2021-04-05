Our dry, sunny stretch of weather continues for the first half of the week. Ample sunshine and warm 70s expected before rain returns mid week.
Tonight mostly clear, low in the low 50s.
Tuesday feeling like summer, mostly sunny, high near 80.
Wednesday increasing clouds with a high in the upper 70s. Showers return to the area late Wednesday night. A few strong thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night.
Thursday looks to be the wettest day. Expect widespread showers with a few scattered thunderstorms mixed in. Some of those storms could be strong. High in the mid 70s.
Friday partly cloudy with some isolated showers, high in the upper 70s.
Saturday brings our next chance of more widespread rain. It won't be a washout but plan for some showers. High in the mid 70s.
Sunday is the pick of the weekend with a partly cloudy sky and a high in the mid 70s. More of the same Monday.
