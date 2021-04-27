4WARN Forecast: Warm day ahead; rain arrives on Thursday

A warm day is on tap across Middle Tennessee this afternoon.
Highs will climb into the 80's for most areas today.
We'll continue to see plenty of sunshine with a few patchy clouds but no rain to worry about until later in the week.
Of note, the UV Forecast is very high today so if you'll be outdoors for some time, layer on some sunscreen.
Rain chances begin to ramp up starting Wednesday night.
Scattered showers and possibly a few isolated storms will be around Thursday. This round of rain wraps up by midday Friday.
Thankfully, this weekend will be dry with highs hovering in the mid 70's Saturday and near 80° on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.