A warm day is on tap across Middle Tennessee this afternoon. 

Highs will climb into the 80's for most areas today. 

4WARN Forecast: Warm day ahead; rain arrives on Thursday

We'll continue to see plenty of sunshine with a few patchy clouds but no rain to worry about until later in the week. 

Of note, the UV Forecast is very high today so if you'll be outdoors for some time, layer on some sunscreen. 

Rain chances begin to ramp up starting Wednesday night. 

Scattered showers and possibly a few isolated storms will be around Thursday. This round of rain wraps up by midday Friday.

Thankfully, this weekend will be dry with highs hovering in the mid 70's Saturday and near 80° on Sunday. 

