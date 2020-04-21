Sunny and warm day ahead! Temperatures tap back into the 70s.
Quiet but chilly tonight, lows in the 40s.
Beautiful Spring weather carries into Wednesday with temperatures in the 70s. Showers move in late in the day.
By Thursday, widespread showers and a few storms. A few of those thunderstorms could be strong. High will be cooler in the mid 60s.
Drying out for Friday ahead of the next round of rain on Saturday. Highs in the 70s.
Sunday will be cooler in the 60s.
