Another nice day but warmer. It will be breezy with gusts topping 25 mph. Highs in the upper 50s.
Increasing clouds with a few showers moving in overnight. Lows in the 40s.
Clouds clear for Monday. Turning a touch cooler for the start of the new work week. Highs in the lower 50s.
Tuesday will be nice and cool again in the low 50s.
Most of the day on Wednesday looks dry and very warm. Highs in the lower 60s. Rain moves in Wednesday night. Wet weather will hold through most of the day Thursday into the night.
New Year's Day looks pleasant with lows in the 20s and highs in the upper 40s.
