Temperatures will continue their upward trend through Wednesday. Rain is to follow
Tonight will turn cool, but not as cool as last night. Count on lows in the upper 40s.
On Wednesday, temperatures will skyrocket to near 80 degrees under a partly cloudy sky.
Rain showers arrive Thursday. In general the showers will be light and patchy. By evening, they'll be gone.
Friday and Saturday look pleasant, cooler, and brighter. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. An isolated shower is possible Saturday.
A few showers and thunderstorms in the area on Sunday as a front pushes northward. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
Behind that front, it will feel like summer for at least the early-mid part of next week as higher humidity and highs in the 80s return to Middle Tennessee.
