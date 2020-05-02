Warm and sunny day expected across Middle Tennessee.
Highs will reach for the upper 80's this afternoon which will make today one of the warmest days of 2020.
Thankfully, humidity is tolerable.
Expect more of the same Sunday but with more clouds.
Showers will return during the evening time and be on and off overnight.
Another wave of spotty showers rolls in Monday night and Tuesday.
Rain chances look slim for Wednesday and Thursday.
Temperatures hang tough in the 80's through Monday before cooling back down to the 70's starting Tuesday.
