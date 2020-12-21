Winter is off to a mild start but the coldest air of the season moves in for Christmas along with a little snow Christmas Eve.
Clear sky tonight for checking out the "Christmas Star". Overnight lows falling to the mid 30s.
Staying sunny and warm for Tuesday, highs in the mid 50s.
Wednesday increasing clouds and by afternoon, a sharp cold front will begin to move through, bringing rain rain showers later at night and a big dip in temperatures.
By Christmas Eve, temperatures will start off at or below freezing, meaning any lingering precipitation from Wednesday night will turn into snow showers across the region. Most of us will just see a dusting, but there could be up to an inch of accumulation along the Plateau early Christmas morning.
Christmas Day will be bitterly cold with temperatures starting out in the teens and 20s. It will be very sunny with highs only reaching the mid 30s in the afternoon.
