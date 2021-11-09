Another warm day, for November standards, is on tap for Middle Tennessee today.
Thanks to southerly winds, afternoon highs will push into the 70s in some areas again this afternoon.
Wednesday will much of the same before our next cold front arrives on Thursday.
Thursday will see rain early in the morning that is likely to last through sunset that evening. A few rumbles of thunder are possible but nothing severe is expected.
Most of the rain should clear by sunrise on Friday
This weekend will be much cooler once the front leaves the state.
Highs will struggle to get into the 50s for Saturday and Sunday.
