It's going to stay warm this evening and decently mild overnight with temperatures dropping to near 50 by tomorrow morning. I can't rule out a quick passing shower tonight, but any rain won't hang around for long.
Sunday we can expect to see more sunshine with temperatures in the mid 60s. Clouds will just take back over on Monday with a shower to watch for in the afternoon. Monday looks warm again with highs back in the 70s. We'll stay in the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday with increasing rain chances each day. As of now, Wednesday is looking like the wettest day. Showers will hang around into Thursday morning and then we'll dry out the second half of the day and into our Friday. Temperatures will drop back into the 60s to end the week. Showers look to return on Saturday to start off our weekend, and to start off the new year.
