Enjoy another beautiful, spring-like day before cooler air and rain showers return this weekend.
Plenty of sunshine again today with unseasonably warm temperatures reaching the low 70s again this afternoon. Clouds increase through the evening. Lows only fall to the mid-50s overnight.
Changes come this weekend as cooler air takes over. However, temperatures will still be above average in the 60s.
Saturday will be overcast with a small chance of a passing shower and highs in the low 60s. Sunday will be a little warmer in the mid-to-upper 60s, but widespread rain returns late in the day. Expect showers to develop in the late afternoon with storms possible by the overnight hours as a front moves through.
Rain should clear out by early Monday morning, but it will be much colder. Highs on Monday will only be in the upper 40s to around 50°. Lows fall to the 20s overnight.
Mostly cloudy and cold again on Tuesday. By late Tuesday night, another system makes its way through Middle Tennessee, bringing more showers and possibly some storms on Wednesday.
