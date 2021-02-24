4WARN Forecast: Warm 70's today; weekend washout likely

How about another round of the 70's today?
Spring-like weather sticks around today with most areas surging back to the upper 60's and low 70's.
We'll see a few more clouds this afternoon but there will still be plenty of sunshine to go around.
A few showers are likely tonight as a weak front slides through the area.
Temperatures will be a little cooler because of the front on Thursday. Highs will only get into the 50's.
A wet weekend continues to look likely for the Mid State.
Widespread rain will begin during the day Friday and last through Monday of next week. It will be a good weekend to hang inside and get some work done around the house.
Rainfall amounts range from 2-5" with locally higher amounts for areas that get stuck under heavier bouts of rain. We'll need to watch for areas of flooding this weekend.
