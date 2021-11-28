Another beautiful day across the mid-state, but another quick shot of cold air is coming overnight. By tomorrow morning we'll be waking up in the 20s so it's time to break out the big jackets again...but not for long. Our Monday afternoon looks nice with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 50s.
Warmer air will then start to work its way back into the region with temperatures in the lower and mid 60s by Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures stay in the mid 60s on Wednesday with just a few afternoon clouds. By Thursday and Friday highs are going to make a run at 70! We'll mix clouds and sunshine both days and other than a very isolated shower on Friday, both days are looking dry. We'll cool back down into the upper 50s on Saturday and Sunday with a small chance of a shower Sunday afternoon.
