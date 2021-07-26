We'll have to keep an eye to the sky this afternoon for a few hit or miss showers and storms that develop. Any thunderstorm could bring a good heavy downpour along with it, but it does not seem like we have any threat for wide spread severe weather. That being said, minor flooding will still be possible if we get caught in one of those heavy downpours.
Temperatures will jump back into the lower and mid 90s on Tuesday with more sunshine and just the slightest of an isolated shower I cannot totally rule out. The core of this shot of heat will settle in Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures stretching into the upper 90s on both days! The humidity will hang around as well so we should expect heat index values breaking into the triple digits on both days. Friday stays hot with temperatures in the mid 90s. A shower will try and sneak in on Saturday, but the day looks mainly dry with highs in the lower 90s. A better shot at some rain on Sunday with temperatures in the lower 90s as well.
