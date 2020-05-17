Saturday evening 4WARN forecast

Another hot day in the 80s before rain showers and isolated storms move in later tonight. 
 
Some light, spotty showers will pop up this afternoon, but it will stay mainly dry- just cloudy- for most of the day. The rain will last into Monday morning. Expect showers all day on Monday, exiting in the Plateau late in the day. 
 
Behind the storms, comes a cold front. That will drop our temperatures to the mid 70s on Monday and the upper 60s on Tuesday. 
 
We'll see showers and storms off and on through Thursday.  Each day will gradually get warmer.  We finally dry out by late Thursday. 
 
Friday will be mostly sunny with temperatures back in the 80s. The heat and dry weather carry into the weekend.

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

