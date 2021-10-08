NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Temperatures will climb so much this weekend they'll approach record highs, Sunday.
This afternoon will be partly cloudy and stay warm. A stray shower will be possible east of Nashville and over southern Kentucky. Highs will be in the low 80s.
After a pleasant evening, a few more clouds will filter in overnight. There's the outside chance for a passing sprinkle or shower early Saturday. Otherwise, the weekend looks dry and very warm. The record high on Sunday is 90. Nashville should miss that by just two degrees.
Next week will remain warm. A passing shower or thunderstorm will be possible late Monday or Monday night. Otherwise, it should remain dry until Friday when our next significant cold front pushes in. Behind that front, count on slightly cooler and less humid air for next weekend.
