4WARN Forecast: Very Warm Day with Storms Tonight

A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for tonight & early Saturday for the possibility of a few strong-severe thunderstorms.
Today will be unseasonably warm and conceivably the warmest day so far in 2021. Highs will be in the low 80s. This afternoon an isolated shower or storm may develop, but most areas will remain dry.
Overnight, a couple rounds of showers and thunderstorms is likely. Any of the storms could produce hail and/or high wind.
The greatest severe weather potential will be southwest of Nashville. These scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into early Saturday, too.
The rain coverage diminishes greatly by mid morning on Saturday, with just isolated showers possible during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
Drier and less humid weather's likely on Sunday.
Mainly dry and seasonable weather's in store for next week, too.
