We'll have a hot and humid weekend with spotty storms on Sunday/Father's Day.
Tonight, isolated showers and thundershowers will end early. Lows will be in the 60s.
Saturday will be hotter and more humid than Friday, with little if any rain throughout the Mid State. Highs will be in the low 90s, with the heat index in the mid 90s.
Sunday will also turn hot and humid, but spotty showers and thunderstorms will return. A strong storm or two can't be ruled out during the afternoon with damaging wind gusts. Lows will be around 70, with highs around 90.
Spotty storms are expected on Monday, too. The best rain chance develops Tuesday into early Wednesday as a weak cold front enters Middle Tennessee. Drier weather builds in on Thursday, followed by a few more thunderstorms next Friday.
