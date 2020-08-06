Intense heat and higher humidity return this weekend.
Tonight, isolated showers will diminish quickly along the Cumberland Plateau. Temperatures will drop into the mid 60s.
Heat will continue building each day moving forward all the way to Monday. This weekend through Monday, low-mid 90s will be common across the Mid State for highs. Higher humidity will make a noticeable return on Sunday and remain in place for all of next week.
The slightest rain chance returns Sunday, especially along the Tennessee River. A better chance for pop-up showers and thunderstorms will develop Monday through Thursday of next week.
