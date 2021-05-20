Building heat is the main story in the forecast. Temperatures will climb another degree or two each day until the heat wave peaks early next week. At least humidity will remain relatively low. In addition to the rising high temperatures this weekend, the wind will settle down, so there won't be a breeze to provide any cooling relief.
Tonight mostly clear, low in the low 60s.
Tomorrow through Tuesday mostly sunny sky with highs in the upper 80s to the low 90s and lows in the low to mid 60s.
With all that said, if you're outdoors, drink plenty of clear cool fluids to stay hydrated through the day. Remember to "look before you lock" as well, double checking your vehicle for kids and/or pets before leaving it.
You'll also need to water your plants and flowers through the next several days to keep them going as the next rain chance looks like it'll hold off until late Wednesday of next week.
