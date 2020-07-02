Very hot weather will develop for the upcoming 4th of July weekend.
This evening, only isolated showers are likely. It'll remain very humid, as temperatures gradually cool into the low 70s by morning. Areas of fog are likely around sunrise.
Friday and Saturday will bring little to no rain, but a lot of heat. Highs each day will be in the low 90s. Slightly less humid air will move in on Friday, but for most, the change will be unnoticeable.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms will return on Sunday. Rain chance then will be 30%. The rain chance will increase further next week as muggier air moves in from the south. Lows next week will be around 70 with highs in the mid 80s to the lowermost 90s.
