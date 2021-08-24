4WARN Forecast: Very Hot Next Few Days

It was a hot start to the week and today will likely be hotter in a few areas.
Mid 90's are expected in several locations west of the Cumberland Plateau today.
With the humidity factored in, our 'feels like' numbers will range from 95° up to 105° during the middle of the day.
We'll do it all over again on Wednesday.
On Thursday, the ridge that's helping with the dry and hot weather, will begin to break down.
This will drop our afternoon highs a few degrees and it will also allow for spotty afternoon showers to develop.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast Thursday through at least Monday.
No day looks like a total washout, but showers will be around.
Keep that in mind as you make weekend plans.
