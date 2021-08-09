4WARN Forecast: Spotty showers and a lot of heat this week

HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for southwest Kentucky on Tuesday.

Temperatures in the mid 90s this afternoon will gradually drop off this evening, with a few showers and thunderstorms continuing.  

More intense heat and humidity tomorrow will trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms once again, with the greatest coverage and likelihood during the afternoon and east of I-24.

Rain coverage will decrease some late Wednesday into Thursday as highs reach the upper 90s in spots.  Combined with humidity, the heat index may reach 105 in some areas.  Seek the shade and drink plenty of water through the day if you'll be outdoors for an extended period of time.  Ensure children, the elderly, and pets are all well taken care of too.

A better chance for showers/storms returns Friday into Saturday as a weak cold front settles down into Middle Tennessee.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.