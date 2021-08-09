HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for southwest Kentucky on Tuesday.
Temperatures in the mid 90s this afternoon will gradually drop off this evening, with a few showers and thunderstorms continuing.
More intense heat and humidity tomorrow will trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms once again, with the greatest coverage and likelihood during the afternoon and east of I-24.
Rain coverage will decrease some late Wednesday into Thursday as highs reach the upper 90s in spots. Combined with humidity, the heat index may reach 105 in some areas. Seek the shade and drink plenty of water through the day if you'll be outdoors for an extended period of time. Ensure children, the elderly, and pets are all well taken care of too.
A better chance for showers/storms returns Friday into Saturday as a weak cold front settles down into Middle Tennessee.
