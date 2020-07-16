Our long stretch with temperatures in the 90s continues.
Tonight, a few showers and thunderstorms will continue, weakening gradually, mainly northwest of Nashville. With these storms, expect heavy downpours and frequent lightning/thunder. By 9pm-10pm, most if not all areas will be dry. Lows will be in the mid 70s.
Friday will be variably cloudy with spotty showers and thunderstorms developing again, mainly along and north of I-40. High, 93.
This weekend, most areas will remain dry and very humid with the heat index during the afternoon around or just over 100 degrees. If you'll be outdoors, hydrate early and often and keep close tabs on kids, the elderly, and pets.
Little change is anticipated Monday, with slightly better chances for daytime heating triggered showers and storms Tuesday - Thursday of next week.
