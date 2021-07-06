It'll be very hot and humid this afternoon. Temperatures will peak near their highest levels of 2021 -- around 95 in Nashville.

Showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread Wednesday and Thursday, as deeper moisture moves into Middle Tennessee. With more clouds around than today, temperatures should be held down in the mid-upper 80s.

Friday through the weekend will bring more typical chances for showers and thunderstorms -- generally 30-40%. Expect more of the same on Monday of next week, as high humidity remains. Temperatures through that period will begin around 70 and top off in the lowermost 90s.