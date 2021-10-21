Friday will be the coolest day since May, with a high temperature only in the upper 50s - mid 60s.
Overnight, clouds will move back in. Friday will begin mostly cloudy in most areas with temperatures only in the 40s. Clouds will linger into the afternoon with just a little sunshine. Highs will be several notches below average.
A warm front will lift into the area Saturday which will force our highs right back into the lower 70s.
Spotty showers will be possible Saturday night and early Sunday, but they'll be fleeting. Sunday will turn breezy, if not windy, with highs around 80 degrees.
A more significant chance of rain develops on Monday and Wednesday.
Tuesday looks partly cloudy and dry with a high in the mid 70s. Thursday will be mainly if not completely dry, too.
