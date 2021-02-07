A very cold night with clear skies and temperatures in the 30s. Overnight lows fall to the 20s.
The bitter cold is short lived as temperatures climb tomorrow. Monday will be much warmer and partly cloudy in the middle 50s. Similar weather for tomorrow as the mid 50s stick around for Tuesday afternoon. It will be cloudier on Tuesday with lows in the low 40s.
Rain chances increase for Wednesday. Expect a 50% chance of showers throughout the day with highs in the low 50s. Rain will continues into Thursday. An 80% chance of rain for Thursday all day, and even another potential for some snow as overnight lows dip back into the 20s.
We end the week on a dry, sunny note, but very cold. Friday will bring temperatures back into the 30s with lows in the teens and 20s.
