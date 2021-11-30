Mild weather's the big story this week. Frost and freezing weather will hold off until early next week.
This afternoon will turn partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday will feature more clouds at times and possibly a sprinkle or quick shower for some. It'll still be mild though, in the 60s.
Thursday and Friday will be even milder.
On Saturday, a weak cold front will push through the Midstate. A shower or two will be possible with that.
Sunday night will bring a much better chance for rain and possibly a few thunderstorms, as a stronger cold front passes through.
