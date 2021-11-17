This afternoon will remain windy and warm, with highs in many areas in the low-mid 70s.
Count on a breezy and mild evening as temperatures hold in the 60s. Then, after midnight, rain showers will move in along a cold front.
Early Thursday, rain will be falling over much of Middle Tennessee, exiting Nashville by 10-11 am. Rain will exit all of the Mid State to the east by 1 or 2 pm.
The cooler air that arrives early tomorrow will stick around through Saturday morning. A moderate freeze is expected Friday morning with a light freeze on Saturday morning.
Saturday will easily be the better of the two weekend days for weather. Sunday, some showers will move in again. Behind that system, much colder air takes over for Monday and Tuesday of next week.
Plan on a hard freeze for all areas Tuesday morning, too. Travel weather within a day's drive looks especially good on Tuesday and Wednesday.
