Beautiful, unseasonably warm weather will close out the week with highs in the low 70s.
The warming trend continues this week as temperatures climb into the low 70s both today and Friday. Both days will feature lots of sunshine. Lows range from the mid 40s to low 50s.
Saturday will turn slightly cooler, with a little more cloud cover. There's a small chance for a passing shower or two-- mainly west of Nashville-- in the morning hours. Expect a high around 60°.
Turning warmer again on Sunday with highs reaching the upper 60s. It will be cloudy again and turning breezy, too. Showers will develop later in the afternoon into night as our next system rolls through. We could even see a few isolated thunderstorms in the evening, but no severe weather is expected.
As rain clears out Monday morning, a blast of cold air moves in. Highs will only reach the mid-to-upper 40s Monday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Lows fall to the 20s overnight.
