Unusually cool air will hang around over the next week.
This afternoon, some sunshine will return from north to south. Temperatures will only peak in the 50s and lowermost 60s.
Chilly air moves in tonight. By Thursday morning, expect 40s and possibly even some upper 30s on the Cumberland Plateau.
Thursday afternoon will be pleasant, with highs in the 60s and lowermost 70s. Rain returns Friday. The weekend will be cool, but bright. Areas of frost are possible both mornings.
Early-mid next week looks uneventful and pleasant with temperatures in the 70s.
